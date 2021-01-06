Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IOVA. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

IOVA stock opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.02.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,839,000 after purchasing an additional 166,468 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $752,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $450,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.