IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.39.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $220.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.90 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $98.04 and a 12-month high of $227.40.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total transaction of $9,279,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,478,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,987,311.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Peeler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $715,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,411.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,027 shares of company stock worth $26,185,313 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 89.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 88.8% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

