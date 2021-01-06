IQ.cash Achieves Market Capitalization of $167,724.02 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. IQ.cash has a total market cap of $167,724.02 and approximately $158,124.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One IQ.cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00027700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00112957 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.76 or 0.00215068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.47 or 0.00486620 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00049814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00240543 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016227 BTC.

About IQ.cash

IQ.cash launched on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia.

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

IQ.cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQ.cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQ.cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

