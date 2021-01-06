Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) (LON:ICGC) Shares Gap Up to $4.38

Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) (LON:ICGC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.38, but opened at $4.58. Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 3,588 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £8.65 million and a PE ratio of 36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.43, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.62.

Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) Company Profile (LON:ICGC)

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.