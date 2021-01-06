iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.59

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.59 and last traded at $64.29, with a volume of 1762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.18.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOA. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 322,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:AOA)

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

