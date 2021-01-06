iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Stock Price Up 1.3%

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)’s share price rose 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.97 and last traded at $64.78. Approximately 33,315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 60,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.97.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.