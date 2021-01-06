iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.97 and last traded at $64.78. Approximately 33,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 60,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.97.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAC. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 148.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth $221,000.

