iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Trading Up 1.8%

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF)’s share price were up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.88 and last traded at $24.84. Approximately 3,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.69.

About iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF)

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

