iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $291.44

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $291.44 and last traded at $286.52, with a volume of 41504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $289.88.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,631,000 after acquiring an additional 49,137 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,605,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 147,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,576,000 after purchasing an additional 108,116 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

