iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $235.27

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $235.27 and last traded at $235.27, with a volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.18.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.19.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.