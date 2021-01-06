iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 55.3% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000.

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $31.63.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

