iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $16.61.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.