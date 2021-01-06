iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $117.75

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $117.75 and last traded at $117.75, with a volume of 739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.51.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IJT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 253,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,988,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 999,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,687,000 after buying an additional 46,274 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

