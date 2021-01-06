iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Price Up 5.5%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)’s stock price rose 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.76 and last traded at $86.83. Approximately 1,252,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,926,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.28.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.8% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

