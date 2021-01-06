Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.26

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.26 and last traded at C$7.25, with a volume of 200495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IVN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,080.00. The company has a quick ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 21.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

In related news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total value of C$31,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$590,335.02.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

