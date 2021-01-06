Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at TD Securities

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 51.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ivanhoe Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.22.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVPAF traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.96. 207,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,143. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $6.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

