J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives $136.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. 140166 upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $785,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 181.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBHT stock traded up $9.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.29. 928,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.84. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $147.81.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

