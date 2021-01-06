J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell now has a $165.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $150.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services traded as high as $144.58 and last traded at $144.19, with a volume of 4678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.07.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. 140166 upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 654.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

