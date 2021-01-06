Jack Clarke Purchases 20 Shares of Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) (LON:MSLH) Stock

Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) (LON:MSLH) insider Jack Clarke bought 20 shares of Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 755 ($9.86) per share, with a total value of £151 ($197.28).

Jack Clarke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) alerts:

On Thursday, December 3rd, Jack Clarke acquired 20 shares of Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 749 ($9.79) per share, with a total value of £149.80 ($195.71).

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Jack Clarke acquired 22 shares of Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 687 ($8.98) per share, with a total value of £151.14 ($197.47).

Shares of Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) stock opened at GBX 739.50 ($9.66) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 734.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 674.18. Marshalls plc has a 1-year low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 857.50 ($11.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.27. The company has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 107.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) from GBX 605 ($7.90) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.