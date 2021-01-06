James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Up 9.6% After Analyst Upgrade

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)’s stock price shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Compass Point raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $69.00. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock. James River Group traded as high as $54.90 and last traded at $54.48. 478,486 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 313,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.72.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub lowered James River Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Get James River Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel Heinlein sold 677 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $34,147.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,772,000 after purchasing an additional 27,149 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in James River Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,267,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,429,000 after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in James River Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in James River Group by 43.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 203,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after buying an additional 62,178 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in James River Group by 31.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 169,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after buying an additional 40,784 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.44.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $177.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

James River Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.