Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CERT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. Certara has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

