Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Kimberly-Clark Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.74 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KMB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.89.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $133.54 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.03 and its 200-day moving average is $144.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

