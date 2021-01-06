Jerome Booth Purchases 3,515 Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) (LON:AIE) Stock

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) (LON:AIE) insider Jerome Booth acquired 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £4,850.70 ($6,337.47).

The firm has a market capitalization of £67.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 129.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 105.70. Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 142.27 ($1.86).

Get Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) alerts:

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) Company Profile

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.