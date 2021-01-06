Jibrel Network (JNT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.36 Million

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 18% higher against the dollar. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $49,453.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jibrel Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Gate.io and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,843,069 tokens. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network.

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Gate.io, Coinrail, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

