John Gianni Kovacevic Acquires 50,000 Shares of Copperbank Resources Corp (CNSX:CBK) Stock

Copperbank Resources Corp (CNSX:CBK) Director John Gianni Kovacevic purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,408,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,622,640.

John Gianni Kovacevic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, John Gianni Kovacevic bought 50,000 shares of Copperbank Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$11,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, John Gianni Kovacevic bought 37,500 shares of Copperbank Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$7,312.50.

On Friday, November 13th, John Gianni Kovacevic bought 50,000 shares of Copperbank Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$9,000.00.

Copperbank Resources Corp has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06.

Copperbank Resources Company Profile

Copperbank Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its property portfolio includes the Contact copper project located in Elko County, Nevada; and the Pyramid and San Diego projects situated in the Alaska Peninsula.

