JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 3,102 Shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) by 103.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Centogene were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Centogene in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Centogene during the second quarter worth about $213,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Centogene during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Centogene during the third quarter worth about $1,892,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Centogene by 125.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Centogene in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Kempen & Co initiated coverage on shares of Centogene in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTG opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.47 million and a P/E ratio of -7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that Centogene will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

