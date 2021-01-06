JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 22 Price Target

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 22 target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABBN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 19 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 24 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 24 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 23.40.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.