JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Medical were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 265.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the third quarter worth $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 48.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 153.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Medical news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 42,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $43,723.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 278,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $308,717.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMTI stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.48. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $98.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 146.49% and a negative net margin of 47.94%. The company had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

