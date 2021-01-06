JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $53,000 Stake in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in GAN were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the third quarter valued at about $6,511,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in GAN in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,388,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,976,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,743,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,902,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GAN alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GAN shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88. GAN Limited has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $28.95.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million. GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GAN Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN).

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.