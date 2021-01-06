JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $58,000 Position in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,068 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XFOR. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

XFOR opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.19 and a quick ratio of 10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

