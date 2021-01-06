JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $65,000 Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 86.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAKT. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Daktronics by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 621,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 269,619 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Daktronics by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 354,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 97,618 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Daktronics by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 414,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 71,600 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Daktronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Daktronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAKT opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29. The company has a market cap of $302.46 million, a PE ratio of -96.40 and a beta of 0.66. Daktronics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $6.35.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Daktronics had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

