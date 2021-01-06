JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 11,414 Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 31.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in OncoCyte were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in OncoCyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 294.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000.

OCX stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. OncoCyte Co. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.51.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OCX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. OncoCyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.94.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

