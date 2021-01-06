JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

AGESY stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.89. ageas SA/NV has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $59.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.59.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 9.03%. Equities analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

