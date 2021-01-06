JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank raised St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

St. James’s Place stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $16.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

