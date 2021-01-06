JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 437,000 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 99.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 437,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

Shares of GSBD opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 million. Analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

In related news, Director Carlos E. Evans bought 2,666 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $49,880.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,284.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

