JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 437,000 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 99.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 437,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter worth $415,000. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

GSBD opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, Director Carlos E. Evans acquired 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,880.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,284.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

