JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 5,026 Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pulse Biosciences were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLSE opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $640.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.77.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLSE. ValuEngine cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Pulse Biosciences Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

