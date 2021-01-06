JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 71,711 Shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) by 84.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,711 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Unity Biotechnology were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 554.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4,646.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $44,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 30.4% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $8,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

UBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Unity Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.46.

UBX opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

