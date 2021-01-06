JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Trading Up 0.6%

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.63 and last traded at $35.54. Approximately 17,385 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 22,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.32.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 105.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,419 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $70,000. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 437,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 7,296.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

