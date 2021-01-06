JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.05

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $28.05, with a volume of 1003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JSR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.58.

About JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY)

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as acrylonitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

