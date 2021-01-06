Julie Wainwright Sells 65,700 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 65,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $1,456,569.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,384,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,034,897.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Julie Wainwright sold 196 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $3,920.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $2,019,600.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $2,182,950.00.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Julie Wainwright sold 2,527 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $35,933.94.

On Thursday, October 8th, Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $2,116,800.00.

REAL traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.10. 4,319,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,016,092. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 3.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $23.91.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The RealReal’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on REAL. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The RealReal from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The RealReal by 3.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in The RealReal by 17.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The RealReal during the second quarter worth about $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in The RealReal by 213.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The RealReal by 609.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 108,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

