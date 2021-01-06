Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.00

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.00 and last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.05.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.80.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JGHAF)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

