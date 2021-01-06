Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft’s (JGHAF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

OTCMKTS:JGHAF opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80.

Get Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.