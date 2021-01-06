Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,276,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $607,936,000 after purchasing an additional 343,968 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,236,966 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,595,000 after purchasing an additional 504,742 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 39.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,880 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 45.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,633,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,903,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $62,424,000 after buying an additional 175,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

