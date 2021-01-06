Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

KALA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $378.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.46.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $768,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $861,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

