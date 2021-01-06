Kane Biotech Inc. (KNE.V) (CVE:KNE) Trading Down 7.1%

Kane Biotech Inc. (KNE.V) (CVE:KNE) fell 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 105,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 65,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.12 million and a P/E ratio of -3.02.

Kane Biotech Inc. (KNE.V) Company Profile (CVE:KNE)

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. It develops pet oral care solutions under the StrixNB and bluestem trademarks; animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB trademark; medical device coatings under the Aledex trademark; and shampoos for dogs, cats, and horses under the Alosera trademark.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Kane Biotech Inc. (KNE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kane Biotech Inc. (KNE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.