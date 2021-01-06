KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Trading Up 5.9%

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) shares were up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.27 and last traded at $19.95. Approximately 1,879,661 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,404,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised shares of KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $593.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Ellen Smith acquired 5,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 51,088 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 19.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 37,870 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 108.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 323,973 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 148.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 95,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth $548,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

