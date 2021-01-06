Karen Blasing Sells 3,000 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total value of $586,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,714.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $189,320.98.

On Monday, November 2nd, Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $404,610.00.

Shares of ZS opened at $193.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.39 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $212.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,148,000 after purchasing an additional 604,465 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,981,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,558,000 after purchasing an additional 580,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,370,000 after purchasing an additional 499,807 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,326,000 after acquiring an additional 318,736 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Zscaler by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,454,000 after acquiring an additional 290,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

