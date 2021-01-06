Kava.io Reaches Market Cap of $85.36 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded up 45.1% against the US dollar. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $85.36 million and $67.80 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io token can currently be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00004848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015972 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.37 or 0.00221972 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 114,406,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,876,230 tokens. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs.

Kava.io Token Trading

Kava.io can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

