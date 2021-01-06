Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (NYSE:KMF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.75

Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.75 and traded as high as $6.03. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 196,605 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 31,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,976 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 37,817 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (NYSE:KMF)

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

